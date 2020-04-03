Nuveen Senior Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE NSL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 21,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,858. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $6.16.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

