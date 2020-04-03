Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE JSD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,373. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

