Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NPV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. 7,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,743. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

About Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

