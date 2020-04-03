Nuvista Energy (NVA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Nuvista Energy (TSE: NVA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2020 – Nuvista Energy was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/25/2020 – Nuvista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Nuvista Energy was given a new C$1.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Nuvista Energy was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Nuvista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$1.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Nuvista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$1.85. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Nuvista Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.50.

3/6/2020 – Nuvista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

3/5/2020 – Nuvista Energy was given a new C$4.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Nuvista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Nuvista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$4.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Nuvista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$5.75 to C$5.00.

NVA traded up C$0.16 on Friday, reaching C$0.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,776,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,186. Nuvista Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.19. The stock has a market cap of $99.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvista Energy Ltd will post -0.0303093 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$110,000.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

