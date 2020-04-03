nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. CL King started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $8,533,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.