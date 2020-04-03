NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average is $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.