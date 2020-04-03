Nxt (NXT) Market Cap Achieves $8.19 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Nxt has a total market cap of $8.19 million and $1.46 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Livecoin and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018798 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014469 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014232 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014963 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 63.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005599 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinEgg, Indodax, C-CEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Upbit, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

