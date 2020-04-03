NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ: NYMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/28/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

3/20/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/14/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/29/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

2/26/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $1.14 on Friday. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 118.84 and a current ratio of 118.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $585.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.72.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other NY MTG TR INC/SH news, CEO Steven R. Mumma purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,307.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 165,500 shares of company stock worth $746,740 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 13.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 365,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 44,137 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 75,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,490,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

