Nyerium (NYEX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $185.00

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 96.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $10,818.51 and $185.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded 527.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02644306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00199180 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047416 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium’s total supply is 31,661,390 coins and its circulating supply is 26,776,763 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.