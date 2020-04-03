Nyzo Price Hits $0.19 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Nyzo has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002821 BTC on major exchanges. Nyzo has a market cap of $2.18 million and $83,043.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,472,133 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516.

Nyzo Coin Trading

Nyzo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

