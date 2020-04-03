O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.94 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 6.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,712,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.28. 14,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,317. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.18. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

