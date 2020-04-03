O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $40.66 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,864 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 22.8% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $40,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,257,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,361,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,256,000 after purchasing an additional 567,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,466,000 after purchasing an additional 534,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,698,000.

BATS EFAV traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. 1,192,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58.

