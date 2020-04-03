O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF makes up about 0.6% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 107.0% during the first quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. 13,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,831. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $69.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90.

