O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,464 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.13. 24,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,267. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.