O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Takes $11.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 6.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 119,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 201,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 854.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.81. 217,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,203. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

