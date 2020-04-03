Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

OMP stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $156.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. Research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 160,770 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 30,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

