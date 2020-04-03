Obyte (GBYTE) Price Up 26.4% Over Last Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $19.11 or 0.00282490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Obyte has a total market cap of $14.19 million and $3,017.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Obyte has traded up 26.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Obyte alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.02642630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00199200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047410 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052466 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Obyte

GBYTE is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 742,529 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.