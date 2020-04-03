Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from to in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

NYSE OXY opened at $13.46 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Insiders acquired 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the first quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

