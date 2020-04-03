Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.74 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.53 million and approximately $38.74 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.02624938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00198054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,126,266 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.