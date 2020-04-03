Octoin Coin Price Up 2.6% This Week (OCC)

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Octoin Coin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00001058 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. Octoin Coin has a total market capitalization of $40,731.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014468 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 220.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.02604450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00193624 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin launched on February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

