ODEM (ODE) Tops One Day Volume of $230,422.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. ODEM has a market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $230,422.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.02638417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00199435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official website is odem.io.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

