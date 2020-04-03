ODUWA (OWC) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market cap of $237,013.76 and approximately $50,986.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029555 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000420 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00071917 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,764.89 or 1.00584374 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000993 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00074070 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001569 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

