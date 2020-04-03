Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $997.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post $997.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $981.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $990.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.33 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.51.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $124.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $87.25 and a 1 year high of $151.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $137,947,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,705,000 after purchasing an additional 495,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,038,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 783.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,662,000 after acquiring an additional 321,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,779,000 after acquiring an additional 236,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

