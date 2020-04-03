Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI):

3/23/2020 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $75.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $43.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $59.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum to a “hold” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,885 shares of company stock worth $804,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.