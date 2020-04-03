Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Omega Flex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

OFLX stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.06 million, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.26. Omega Flex has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $119.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.87.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.52%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Omega Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

