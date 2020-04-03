OmiseGO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $160.89 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00008081 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Vebitcoin, TDAX and FCoin. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $76.22 million and $160.89 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitBay, Kyber Network, Coinnest, ZB.COM, B2BX, Tokenomy, Upbit, OKEx, Crex24, Zebpay, C2CX, Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinTiger, Bitbns, DigiFinex, Tidex, Hotbit, DDEX, Bithumb, BitForex, CoinBene, FCoin, Braziliex, BX Thailand, Fatbtc, Bit-Z, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Mercatox, Livecoin, Coinone, OTCBTC, COSS, Iquant, Radar Relay, CoinEx, IDEX, DragonEX, Exmo, Huobi, Coinrail, Binance, Koinex, ABCC, Bancor Network, BitMart, IDAX, Independent Reserve, Liqui, TOPBTC, Ethfinex, GOPAX, TDAX, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, AirSwap, BigONE, Neraex, IDCM, Poloniex, Ovis, Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

