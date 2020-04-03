ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ON. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,404,338. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.26. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock worth $985,119 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,337,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,007,818,000 after purchasing an additional 512,370 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,021,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,636 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,852,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,757,000.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.