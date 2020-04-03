OneLedger 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $148,031.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $148,031.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, CoinEx and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.99 or 0.04510935 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010480 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003395 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,583,227 tokens. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, CoinEx, IDEX, Kucoin, UEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

