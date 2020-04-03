ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ONEXF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEX from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised ONEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get ONEX alerts:

Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. ONEX has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter. ONEX had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 389.88%.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.