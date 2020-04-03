Onix Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (ONX)

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Onix has a market cap of $14,382.28 and approximately $22.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Onix has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Onix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Onix Profile

Onix is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com.

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

