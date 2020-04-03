Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Ontology has a total market cap of $247.96 million and approximately $82.81 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00005691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Indodax, BitMart and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,079,907 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Koinex, BitMart, Indodax, Hotbit, Bitbns, Kucoin, Upbit, Bibox, Huobi, BCEX, Binance, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

