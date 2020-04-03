Opacity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,049.00 (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $830,044.99 and $25,049.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.02615742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00195297 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

