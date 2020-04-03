Open Platform Market Capitalization Hits $433,355.28 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $433,355.28 and approximately $13,083.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

