Oppenheimer Comments on Epizyme Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Epizyme in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of EPZM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. 31,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,845. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.34. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $73,909.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $50,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,285 shares of company stock worth $391,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.