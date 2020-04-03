Oppenheimer Comments on Wells Fargo & Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9.2% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

