Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.68. Oppenheimer has a “Underperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.63.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $463.42 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.42.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,905.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $584,662,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $70,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

