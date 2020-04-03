Oppenheimer Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $87.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $118.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.06. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

