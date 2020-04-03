Oppenheimer Weighs in on Service Co. International’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Service Co. International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Shares of SCI opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $4,423,004.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 418,951 shares in the company, valued at $21,416,775.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after buying an additional 566,914 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 381,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

