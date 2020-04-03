Orbitcoin Trading Up 9.4% This Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001615 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $349,632.18 and approximately $752.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.01007271 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00045091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00029346 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00173009 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007237 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000452 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00071966 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

