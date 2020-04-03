Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Orbs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $20.53 million and $1.52 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.02626788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00198888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034111 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,098,864,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

