Orchid (OXT) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Orchid has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $766,188.00 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.50 or 0.04498981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036853 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010336 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

