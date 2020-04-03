Origin Sport Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $870,725.52 and $874,418.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport Token Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

