Origo Market Cap Reaches $3.53 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Origo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. Origo has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $514,026.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origo has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.04 or 0.04587392 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00065983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036673 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003357 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,963,836 tokens. The official website for Origo is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

