Origo (OGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.83 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Origo has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo token can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. In the last week, Origo has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.50 or 0.04498981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036853 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010336 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003396 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,006,218 tokens. The official website for Origo is origo.network. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork.

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

