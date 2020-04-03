Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,121 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,411 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.19% of Ormat Technologies worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORA opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.34 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

