Ormeus Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,510.00 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Ormeus Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, Cryptopia, Bibox and C-CEX. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $354,528.11 and approximately $6,510.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.03 or 0.02650225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00197379 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Mercatox, C-CEX, Livecoin, Coinbe, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.