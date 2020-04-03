OST (OST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $51,392.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, OST has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $51,392.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Upbit and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.02650074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00199315 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,498,543 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, IDCM, Binance, Coinsuper, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.