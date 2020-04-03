Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 26.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. CIBC raised Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.24.

Shares of OVV opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $691.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks bought 15,500 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $222,890.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

