OWNDATA (OWN) One Day Volume Tops $19,437.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $445,751.88 and approximately $19,437.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00076010 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00339852 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000899 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00048101 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014093 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008903 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012661 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001662 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

