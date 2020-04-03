PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $81.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.84.

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,489. PACCAR has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

